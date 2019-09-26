Sister M. Monica Byrne, I.H.M., taught in Catonsville

Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister M. Monica Byrne, whose lengthy ministry as an educator brought her to the Archdiocese of Baltimore in the late 1970s, died Sept. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Residence, in Scranton, Pa. She was 93.

Born in Spangler, Pa., she entered the IHM Congregation in 1945 and made her final profession of vows in 1951. She served as a teacher or principal in nearly 20 schools, in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. She taught at St. Agnes Elementary School in Catonsville, 1977-80. Earlier, she was principal of Archbishop Neale Elementary School in La Plata, in the Archdiocese of Washington, 1968-71.

She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Marywood College.

A funeral Mass was offered Sept. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Residence, Scranton.