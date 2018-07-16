Sister Joseph of St. Margaret Mary Grenon, L.S.P., dies at 76

A funeral Mass was offered June 22 for Little Sister of the Poor Joseph of St. Margaret Mary Grenon at St. Martin’s Home for the Aged in Catonsville, where Sister Joseph served for nearly 14 years, at St. Martin’s. She died June 17 at 76.

A Massachusetts native, Sister Joseph was one of six children. She pronounced her vows to the Little Sisters of the Poor in 1963 and served the elderly in New York; New Jersey; Ohio; Pennsylvania; Washington, D.C.; and Louisiana before transferring to St. Martin’s in 2004.