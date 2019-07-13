Sister Jordan Marie Goeke, OSF, served at St. Joseph Hospital

A funeral Mass was offered July 2 at Assisi House in Aston, Pa., for Sister Jordan Marie Goeke, who had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 71 years. Sister Jordan, who died June 28 at age 95, served 11 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, where she served as assistant director of nursing services at St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born Mary Winifred Goeke in Trenton, N.J., attended local Catholic schools and studied nursing at St. Joseph Hospital in Baltimore, where she became an R.N. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a masters in administration, both from Dusquesne University. She ministered primarily in healthcare and administration, and served for 48 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.