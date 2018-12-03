Sister Jamesann McCue, I.H.M., dies at 90

A funeral Mass was offered for Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary M. Jamesann McCue Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. Sister Jamesann died Nov. 26 at age 90.

Sister Jamesann served as a teacher in schools in Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina, Florida, Maryland, Peru and in the Archdiocese of Baltimore at St. Rita Elementary School in Dundalk from 1983 to 86.

A New York native, Sister Jamesann entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation in 1952, and professed her final vows in 1958. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from what is now Marywood University in Scranton.

In addition to teaching, Sister Jamesann served as an assistant in the congregation’s business office and as a pastoral care coordinator in Florida. From 2006 until her death, she was a prayer minister first at Holy Family Convent in St. Petersburg, Fla., and then at Our Lady of Peace Residence.