Sister DeSales Wisniewski, D.C., Baltimore native, dies at 88

A funeral Mass was offered Sept. 15 for Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul Sister DeSales Wisniewski at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg. Sister DeSales, who spent most of her ministry in health care, died Sept. 8 at 88. She spent 70 years as a Daughter of Charity.

A Baltimore native, Sister DeSales was a graduate of the class of 1947 from Seton High School in Baltimore. In December of the same year, she entered the Daughters of Charity from Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Locust Point.

Sister DeSales served as a teacher in Virginia prior to earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg in 1956. She then served as a nurse in Washington, D.C.; Florida; Massachusetts; and Virginia (1956-74). She earned a master’s degree in medical surgical nursing from Boston University in 1963.

Sister DeSales served as director of education at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore (1974-79), and as the respect life coordinator for Catholic Charities of Baltimore (1977-79).

Her continued ministry in health care took Sister DeSales back to Washington, D.C., and she served as the local community superior (1979-85).

From 1985 to 2008, Sister DeSales ministered in health care in Jacksonville, Fla., returning to Hyattsville for one year (1988-89) to serve in maternity services at St. Ann’s Infant Home.

Sister DeSales’ final years in health care ministry (2008-16) were spent at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore as mission integration specialist.