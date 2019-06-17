Sign up for summer Vacation Bible School

Parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore are planning summer Vacation Bible Schools in June, July and August. More information is available below.
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland
June 24 to 27 and August 5 to 8 from 8:30am to 12:30pm
K-4th grade $75 per child
http://www.cathedralofmary.org/vbs/
Catholic Community of Ascension and St. Augustine, Elkridge
July 8-12 from 9am-12:30pm
K-6th grade $35 per child, multi-child discount available
https://ccasta.org/vbs-19
Immaculate Conception, Towson
July 22-26 from 9am-12pm
PreK4-5th grade $50 per child, multi-child discount available
http://www.theimmaculate.org/church/education/vacation_bible_school/index.html
Resurrection-St. Paul Ellicott City, Ellicott City
July 22nd – July 26th from 9am-12:15pm
PreK4-5th grade $55 per child, multi-child discount available
http://www.res-ec.org/FaithFormation/VacationBibleSchool.aspx
Divine Mercy Parish, Western Maryland
St. Joseph, Midland
July 7 — July 11 from 6-8:30pm PreK-6th grade
Free
https://vbspro.events/p/events/dmvbs19
Catholic Community of South Baltimore, Federal Hill
June 24-28, 9am-5pm
PreK4-5th grade $200 per child
https://www.southbaltcatholic.org/vacation-bible-study
4 year olds must be accompanied by a sibling, financial assistance available
Holy Family, Davidsonville
June 24-28 from 5:30-8pm Ages 4-10
Free
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d4z3m4rKeKvhertpe5eG5Suqh84fq_Gw/view
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Baynesville
June 24-29 from 9am-12pm PreK-5th grade
Contact banderson@immaculateheartofmary.com to register
Our Lady of Hope, Dundalk/St. Luke, Edgemere
August 2 from 9am-12pm K-5th grade
$40 per child
https://www.olhstchurch.com/vacation-bible-school
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Thurmont, and St. Anthony Shrine Emmitsburg
Tentatively scheduled for July, Dates TBA
http://www.sasolmc.org/vacation-bible-school.html
Contact Deacon Joe Wolf at 301-271-4099
Our Lady of Sorrows, West River
August 5 — August 9 from 9am-12pm
PreK-5th grade
$5 per child
https://vbspro.events/p/events/oloswestriver
Our Lady of the Chesapeake, Pasadena
July 15-19
https://www.olchesapeake.org/vacation-bible-school-2015-1
Contact Stacey Beres at 410-255-3677 x102 or sberes@olchesapeake.org
Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville
July 15-19 from 9-12 pm and August 5-9 from 9:30am-12:30pm
PreK-5th grade; July dates are at School of the Incarnation and August dates are at Our Lady of the Fields
$50 per child
http://www.ourladyofthefields.org/parents-corner
Our Lady of the Mountains Cumberland
June 17-21 from 8:45am-11:30am
PreK-6th grade
$10 per child
https://vbspro.events/p/olmroar
Our Lady Queen of Peace, Middle River
June 24-28 from 8:45-12pm K-6th grade $45 per child, multi-child discount https://www.olqpmd.org/uploads/1/0/7/9/107953283/vbs_flyer___registration_2019.pdf
Sacred Heart, Glyndon
July 8-12 from 9am-12:15pm
PreK3-5th grade
$30 per child, multi-child discount available
http://www.shgparish.org/vbs.aspx
Ss. Philip and James, Charles Village
June 24-26
susan.sousa@archbalt.org or 410-366-4488 ext. 26
St. Agnes, Catonsville
June 24-28 from 9am-12pm or 1:30pm-4:30pm
PreK3-3rd grade
https://www.stagnescatholicchurch.org/vbs
St. Andrew by the Bay, Annapolis
July 8-12 from 9am-12pm
PreK-5th grade
$55 per child, multi-child discount available
https://www.osvhub.com/st-andrew-by-the-bay-church/forms/vbc-2019-1
(Full, but accepting waitlist registrations)
St. Ann, Hagerstown
July 29-August 1 from 9am-12pm
K-5th grade
http://stannchurch.com/vacation_bible_school_registration/
St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Highlandtown
June 24-27 from 9am-12pm
Ages 5-10
$15 per child
https://stlizbmore.org/2019/05/13/vbs-at-st-casmir/
St. Ignatius, Hickory
June 24-28 from 9am-12pm
PreK3-5th grade
Free
https://vbspro.events/p/events/09b6c4
(Full)
St. Ignatius of Loyola, Ijamsville
June 24-28
K-5th grade
$40 per child
https://www.e-stignatius.org/faith-formation/vbs/
St. Isaac Jogues, Carney
July 15-19 from 9am-12pm
Age 4 through 5th grade
$30 per child
http://www.sij.org/faith-formation/vacation-bible-school/
St. Jane Frances de Chantal, Riviera Beach
July 29-August 2 from 9am-12pm
Age 4 through 5th grade
$25 per child
https://www.stjane.org/catholic-kidz-camp/
St. Joan of Arc, Aberdeen
July 28-August 1
PreK4-5th grade
$25 per child, multi-child discount available
https://stjoanarc.org/news/vacation-bible-camp-save-the-date-for-roar
St. Mary, Annapolis
June 24-28 from 9am-12pm
1st-5th grade
$50 per child, multi-child discount available
https://www.stmarysannapolis.org/news-detail?pk=1014516&fromId=221175
St. John the Evangelist, Hydes
July 8-12 from 8:30am-12pm
PreK4-5th grade
$50 per child, multi-child discount available
http://www.sjehydes.org/vbs/
St. John the Evangelist, Severna Park
June 24-28 from 9:30am-12:30pm
PreK4-5th grade
$40 per child, multi-child discount available
https://www.stjohnsp.org/vbs/
St. Joseph, Cockeysville
June 24-28 from 9am-12pm
PreK-5th grade
$40 per child
https://www.sjpmd.org/st-joseph-parish/news/vacation-bible-school/
St. Joseph, Fullerton
June 24-28 from 9am-12pm
K-5th grade
$35 per child
https://www.stjoefullerton.org/vbs.html
June 1 registration deadline.
St. Joseph, Sykesville
July 29-August 2 from 9am-12:30pm
PreK-5th grade
$30 per child
https://saintjoseph.cc/church/VBS/
St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor, Buckeystown
June 24-28 from 8:30am-12pm
Age 4-8th grade
$25 per child
https://www.stjoesbuckeystown.org/vacation-bible-school-2019/
St. Katherine Drexel, Frederick
June 24-28 from 9am-12:30pm
PreK4-5th grade
$45 per child, multi-child discount http://storage.cloversites.com/saintkatharinedrexelcatholicchurch/documents/SKD%20PARTICIPANT%20Registration%20Form_2.pdf
St. Louis, Clarksville
July 15-19 from 8:30am-12pm
Ages 4-10
$125 per child
https://www.stlouisparish.org/reled/vbs/
St. Margaret, Bel Air
June 24-28 from 9am-12:15pm
PreK4-5th grade
$45 per child, multi-child discount
https://www.givecentral.org/vacation_bible
St. Mark, Fallston
June 24-28 from 9:30am-12:30pm
PreK3-5th grade
$25 per child, multi-child discount available
http://saintmarkfallston.org/st-mark-vacation-bible-school-2019/
St. Mary’s, Pylesville
June 24-28 from 9am-12pm
PreK4-6th grade
Free
https://www.stmaryspylesville.org/vacation-bible-school
St. Peter the Apostle, Libertytown
June 24-28 from 9am-12pm
PreK-8th grade
$30 per child
http://www.stpeter-libertytown.org/vbs
St. Ursula, Parkville
July 15-19 from 9:30am-12:30pm
PreK-6th grade
$25 per child
https://www.stursulaparish.org/vacation-bible-school.html