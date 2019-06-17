Sign up for summer Vacation Bible School

Parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore are planning summer Vacation Bible Schools in June, July and August. More information is available below.

Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland

June 24 to 27 and August 5 to 8 from 8:30am to 12:30pm

K-4th grade $75 per child

http://www.cathedralofmary.org/vbs/

Catholic Community of Ascension and St. Augustine, Elkridge

July 8-12 from 9am-12:30pm

K-6th grade $35 per child, multi-child discount available

https://ccasta.org/vbs-19

Immaculate Conception, Towson

July 22-26 from 9am-12pm

PreK4-5th grade $50 per child, multi-child discount available

http://www.theimmaculate.org/church/education/vacation_bible_school/index.html

Resurrection-St. Paul Ellicott City, Ellicott City

July 22nd – July 26th from 9am-12:15pm

PreK4-5th grade $55 per child, multi-child discount available

http://www.res-ec.org/FaithFormation/VacationBibleSchool.aspx

Divine Mercy Parish, Western Maryland

St. Joseph, Midland

July 7 — July 11 from 6-8:30pm PreK-6th grade

Free

https://vbspro.events/p/events/dmvbs19

Catholic Community of South Baltimore, Federal Hill

June 24-28, 9am-5pm

PreK4-5th grade $200 per child

https://www.southbaltcatholic.org/vacation-bible-study

4 year olds must be accompanied by a sibling, financial assistance available

Holy Family, Davidsonville

June 24-28 from 5:30-8pm Ages 4-10

Free

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d4z3m4rKeKvhertpe5eG5Suqh84fq_Gw/view

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Baynesville

June 24-29 from 9am-12pm PreK-5th grade

Contact banderson@immaculateheartofmary.com to register

Our Lady of Hope, Dundalk/St. Luke, Edgemere

August 2 from 9am-12pm K-5th grade

$40 per child

https://www.olhstchurch.com/vacation-bible-school

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Thurmont, and St. Anthony Shrine Emmitsburg

Tentatively scheduled for July, Dates TBA

http://www.sasolmc.org/vacation-bible-school.html

Contact Deacon Joe Wolf at 301-271-4099

Our Lady of Sorrows, West River

August 5 — August 9 from 9am-12pm

PreK-5th grade

$5 per child

https://vbspro.events/p/events/oloswestriver

Our Lady of the Chesapeake, Pasadena

July 15-19

https://www.olchesapeake.org/vacation-bible-school-2015-1

Contact Stacey Beres at 410-255-3677 x102 or sberes@olchesapeake.org

Our Lady of the Fields, Millersville

July 15-19 from 9-12 pm and August 5-9 from 9:30am-12:30pm

PreK-5th grade; July dates are at School of the Incarnation and August dates are at Our Lady of the Fields

$50 per child

http://www.ourladyofthefields.org/parents-corner

Our Lady of the Mountains Cumberland

June 17-21 from 8:45am-11:30am

PreK-6th grade

$10 per child

https://vbspro.events/p/olmroar

Our Lady Queen of Peace, Middle River

June 24-28 from 8:45-12pm K-6th grade $45 per child, multi-child discount https://www.olqpmd.org/uploads/1/0/7/9/107953283/vbs_flyer___registration_2019.pdf

Sacred Heart, Glyndon

July 8-12 from 9am-12:15pm

PreK3-5th grade

$30 per child, multi-child discount available

http://www.shgparish.org/vbs.aspx

Ss. Philip and James, Charles Village

June 24-26

susan.sousa@archbalt.org or 410-366-4488 ext. 26

St. Agnes, Catonsville

June 24-28 from 9am-12pm or 1:30pm-4:30pm

PreK3-3rd grade

https://www.stagnescatholicchurch.org/vbs

St. Andrew by the Bay, Annapolis

July 8-12 from 9am-12pm

PreK-5th grade

$55 per child, multi-child discount available

https://www.osvhub.com/st-andrew-by-the-bay-church/forms/vbc-2019-1

(Full, but accepting waitlist registrations)

St. Ann, Hagerstown

July 29-August 1 from 9am-12pm

K-5th grade

http://stannchurch.com/vacation_bible_school_registration/

St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Highlandtown

June 24-27 from 9am-12pm

Ages 5-10

$15 per child

https://stlizbmore.org/2019/05/13/vbs-at-st-casmir/

St. Ignatius, Hickory

June 24-28 from 9am-12pm

PreK3-5th grade

Free

https://vbspro.events/p/events/09b6c4

(Full)

St. Ignatius of Loyola, Ijamsville

June 24-28

K-5th grade

$40 per child

https://www.e-stignatius.org/faith-formation/vbs/

St. Isaac Jogues, Carney

July 15-19 from 9am-12pm

Age 4 through 5th grade

$30 per child

http://www.sij.org/faith-formation/vacation-bible-school/

St. Jane Frances de Chantal, Riviera Beach

July 29-August 2 from 9am-12pm

Age 4 through 5th grade

$25 per child

https://www.stjane.org/catholic-kidz-camp/

St. Joan of Arc, Aberdeen

July 28-August 1

PreK4-5th grade

$25 per child, multi-child discount available

https://stjoanarc.org/news/vacation-bible-camp-save-the-date-for-roar

St. Mary, Annapolis

June 24-28 from 9am-12pm

1st-5th grade

$50 per child, multi-child discount available

https://www.stmarysannapolis.org/news-detail?pk=1014516&fromId=221175

St. John the Evangelist, Hydes

July 8-12 from 8:30am-12pm

PreK4-5th grade

$50 per child, multi-child discount available

http://www.sjehydes.org/vbs/

St. John the Evangelist, Severna Park

June 24-28 from 9:30am-12:30pm

PreK4-5th grade

$40 per child, multi-child discount available

https://www.stjohnsp.org/vbs/

St. Joseph, Cockeysville

June 24-28 from 9am-12pm

PreK-5th grade

$40 per child

https://www.sjpmd.org/st-joseph-parish/news/vacation-bible-school/

St. Joseph, Fullerton

June 24-28 from 9am-12pm

K-5th grade

$35 per child

https://www.stjoefullerton.org/vbs.html

June 1 registration deadline.

St. Joseph, Sykesville

July 29-August 2 from 9am-12:30pm

PreK-5th grade

$30 per child

https://saintjoseph.cc/church/VBS/

St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor, Buckeystown

June 24-28 from 8:30am-12pm

Age 4-8th grade

$25 per child

https://www.stjoesbuckeystown.org/vacation-bible-school-2019/

St. Katherine Drexel, Frederick

June 24-28 from 9am-12:30pm

PreK4-5th grade

$45 per child, multi-child discount http://storage.cloversites.com/saintkatharinedrexelcatholicchurch/documents/SKD%20PARTICIPANT%20Registration%20Form_2.pdf

St. Louis, Clarksville

July 15-19 from 8:30am-12pm

Ages 4-10

$125 per child

https://www.stlouisparish.org/reled/vbs/

St. Margaret, Bel Air

June 24-28 from 9am-12:15pm

PreK4-5th grade

$45 per child, multi-child discount

https://www.givecentral.org/vacation_bible

St. Mark, Fallston

June 24-28 from 9:30am-12:30pm

PreK3-5th grade

$25 per child, multi-child discount available

http://saintmarkfallston.org/st-mark-vacation-bible-school-2019/

St. Mary’s, Pylesville

June 24-28 from 9am-12pm

PreK4-6th grade

Free

https://www.stmaryspylesville.org/vacation-bible-school

St. Peter the Apostle, Libertytown

June 24-28 from 9am-12pm

PreK-8th grade

$30 per child

http://www.stpeter-libertytown.org/vbs

St. Ursula, Parkville

July 15-19 from 9:30am-12:30pm

PreK-6th grade

$25 per child

https://www.stursulaparish.org/vacation-bible-school.html