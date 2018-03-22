Schools focus on prevention, detection to keep schools safe

Almost 19 years have passed since the school shooting at Columbine High School in April of 1999. Since then, mass homicides on school campuses have been on the rise, along with the worry and fright of students and parents.

Catholic schools within the Archdiocese of Baltimore have been vigilant in constantly adapting security measures and procedures, though this issue is far from new.

“School safety has been an issue for many years now,” said Tom Alban, director of risk management for the archdiocese. “Our schools are actively engaged in ensuring the safety and well-being of the students.”

School of the Incarnation in Gambrills approaches school safety comprehensively, through security measures and by creating a culture of awareness.

Upon entering the school, visitors must check in with the receptionist, who runs a photo ID through a screening software that instantaneously scans state and national sex offender lists, as well as any custody orders. If there is a possible match, the school has a team of first responders who are instantly notified.

The system is also used for faculty and staff to check in and out. Combined with student attendance monitored through an electronic database, a current list of who is in the building at any given time is accessible.

“Student safety is our utmost priority,” said Lisa Shipley, principal. “It’s important for children and parents to feel that they’re safe so that the best learning environment can exist.”

The school participates in many of the archdiocesan measures to keep students safe, and allows the local SWAT team to drill in their building. In case of an emergency, Shipley said, it is good to know that members of the team are already familiar with their building.

“We need to do more, we always need to do more,” Alban said. “Our biggest challenge are resources.”

Many Catholic schools in Maryland do not have the funding that is present in the public schools and are not able to employ armed guards, often one of the first solutions tossed around.

“Our focus has been and remains to be on prevention and detection,” Alban said.

“Let’s create an environment within the school that is one where the administration, the staff, the faculty,” Alban said, “are engaged in knowing their students, monitoring changes in behavior, those type of things that would lead one to be concerned that something’s going on with the child.”

Small class sizes and tight-knit communities that are found in many Catholic schools are advantages.

“We really want to create an environment where students feel like they can come forward if they know something,” Alban said, adding that it is equally important that if faculty and staff come into any information, they know how it should be handled and expedited.

A comprehensive preventative environment includes not only monitoring of mental health, but establishing an effective and consistent system for visitor control, pinpointing a single point of entry that separates a guest from access to the rest of the school and locking down between arrival and dismissal.

Alban encourages schools to seek out resources in their communities by partnering with first responders to create an ongoing relationship. Parents can also provide a valuable resource, and can encourage their children to not make veiled threats, which these days come with serious consequences.

No threat will ever be eliminated. For this reason, schools in the archdiocese have plans to respond to a risk – from assailant to natural disaster – in one of three ways: lockdown (i.e., active shooter), evacuate (i.e., fire) or shelter in place (i.e., tornado or chemical spill).

“Certainly we have worked on the response aspect,” Alban said, including that the response procedures are formed by ongoing efforts to keep up with best practices.

Echoing the archdiocese’s goals of prevention and detection, Alban said that in some respects, if a school gets to the moment of response, the system has already failed.

