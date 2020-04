Dr. Robert Wicks, a clinical psychologist, bestselling author and professor emeritus at Loyola University Maryland, was our guest on the April 19 “Catholic Baltimore” radio show.

In an interview with George Matysek, he offers some advice for ways of dealing with the stresses and anxieties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and also discusses the role of spirituality in alleviating those stresses. Click play below to listen.

