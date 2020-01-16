Physician to lead Mercy Health Services as longtime CEO retires

Mercy Health Services has selected Dr. David N. Maine to become the new president and CEO of the Baltimore Catholic health system. Maine, who will become the first medical doctor to lead Mercy, will assume the role in July when Mercy’s longtime President and CEO Thomas R. Mullen retires.

In a Jan. 16 news release, Mercy Sister Helen Amos, Executive Chair, Board of Trustees, said Dr. Maine is “uniquely qualified to bolster and further expand Mercy’s award-winning clinical programs, enhancing Mercy’s singular position as an independent, Catholic health system with statewide reach.”

Since October 2019, Maine has served as executive vice president for Mercy Health Services. Maine joined Mercy in 2007 and has served in a number of roles, including president of medical staff. A graduate of the Rochester School of Medicine, Maine, 43, lives in Pikesville with his wife and two children. He is a member of Ner Tamid Greenspring Valley Congregation in Baltimore.

“With Dr. David Maine taking the helm in July, I have no doubt Mercy will remain a shining beacon of light and hope for our city with a special commitment to the poor and underserved,” Archbishop William E. Lori said in the release. “We are grateful for Sister Helen Amos’ continuing service as Executive Chair of the Board of Trustees and Mercy’s ongoing promise to remain an independent, locally-governed health system, fully committed to its Catholic identity.”

Mullen, who joined the hospital in 1991 as its chief financial officer, will remain on with Mercy, serving as a senior advisor through 2021. Mullen, 63, is credited with turning around then-struggling urban hospital, turning Mercy into a hub for medical services, including diagnostics and imaging, in downtown Baltimore. In 1999, Mullen became the first lay person to lead the Catholic health system.

“Tom has left an indelible mark on the 145-year history of this great institution and his continued advice and counsel will be treasured by myself, Sister Helen, and our entire senior management team as we work together to build on Tom’s legacy for Mercy’s future,” Maine said.

Mercy greatly expanded its downtown footprint during Mullen’s tenure, adding two new hospital buildings in 2003 and 2010. Mercy also acquired Stella Maris, a long-term care facility and opened Mercy Ridge, a retirement community, which also located in Timonium.

“Serving as president and CEO of Mercy has been the experience of a lifetime. Since the hospital’s founding by the Sisters of Mercy in 1874, Mercy has been a very special place of hope and healing,” Mullen said. “My focus over the next six months is to ensure a seamless transition as Mercy moves forward to succeed in an era of value-based care.”