Pearls amid junk

Wisdom is where you find it.

Most of us have seen wise little sayings, such as “Live, Love, Laugh.”

Recently, at a flea market, I found a large wooden plaque with a whole lot of sayings on it. I share them with you here in the hopes that a few of them at least might be helpful to you. I’ll comment on my favorites at the end.

Live your dream.

Show compassion.

Create your own happiness.

Follow your heart.

Enjoy the little things.

Laugh out loud.

Be your best self.

Cherish every moment.

Dream big.

Embrace every possibility.

Discover your passion.

Believe in miracles.

Create peace.

Be spontaneous.

Remember to breathe.

Fall in love.

Today is the day.

What are my favorites? While all of them have something to offer, I like some better than others.

Show compassion. Compassion comes from two Latin words which literally mean to “suffer with.” When we share someone else’s burden, we help them and ourselves. As another saying goes; “Love has a way of dividing sorrow and multiplying joy.”

Enjoy the little things. Life is filled with little things, not big things. We often think we have to go “somewhere else,” or on an expensive vacation. But in truth all that we need is right here and right now. Look – at the grass, the trees, the clouds – as if you were seeing them for the first time.