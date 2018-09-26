Notre Dame Prep remains perfect in field hockey

TOWSON – Notre Dame Preparatory School’s nationally-ranked field hockey team is making the most of its defense of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title, as the Blazers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference with a 6-1 handling of visiting Maryvale Preparatory Sept. 25.

Seniors Julia Kraft and Nathalie Friedman finished with two goals for the Blazers, who jumped out to a 5-0 lead in a drizzle at Yeardley Love Field. Additional goals were scored by Olivia Kenny and Rachel Borzymowski.

Despite their dominance of Maryvale Prep, which dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference, Notre Dame Prep coach Katrina Ross found plenty for her team to work on.

“They (Maryvale Prep) played 10-15 minutes when we were on our heels a little bit,” Ross said. “Once we got that first goal and figured out what we were doing on attack, that changed the momentum.”

She acknowledged that opponents will be at their best this season, one which saw them eek out 1-goal wins over conference rivals Garrison Forest and Archbishop Spalding, who are right behind NDP in The Sun rankings.

“It’s going to be a challenging season,” Ross said. “We’ve got a target on our back. There are a lot of good hockey teams out there, Maryvale being one of them. We play in a really strong conference, and we’ve got tough (non-conference) competition.”

In early October, the Blazers play host to C. Milton Wright and Severna Park, two of the state’s premier public school teams.

“I’ve got 11 seniors,” Ross said. “The majority will play in college, and I want them prepared. … It’s a great group of girls, they bring it every day. They are fun to be with.”

Payton Rowley avoided the shutout for Maryvale Prep, which got a combined five saves from Lizzie Francioli and Caitlyn Weinstein.

