Names & Numbers: By the Book

This installment of Names & Numbers is dedicated to recently released books that have a link to the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

1988

Year Father John J. “Jack” Lombardi was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Known for his walking pilgrimages, most recently from Emmitsburg to Baltimore, Father Lombardi is also the author of “Thirty-Three Breaths, a Little Book on Meditation” (Cathedral Foundation Press). He is the pastor of St. Peter in Hancock and St. Patrick in Little Orleans. The book has the imprimatur of Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori.

1985

Year Michael Gabriele graduated from Calvert Hall College High School in Towson. A graduate of Loyola University Maryland and parishioner of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland, Gabriele is the author of “In the Flesh – My Story” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing), a novel that he describes as a “unique and personal look into the life of Jesus through our Savior’s own perspective, all while staying true to the Gospels.”

66

Number of worship spaces explored in “Catholic Churches of Hawai‘i, A Shoal of Faith” (Mutual Publishing), a work co-authored by Evan Ponton, a seminarian of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and student at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, and Philip J. Scharper Jr., a graduate of Loyola Blakefield and Georgetown University who practiced ophthalmology in Honolulu.

32

Seasons spent coaching basketball by Mark Amatucci, most of them over two stints at Calvert Hall, his alma mater, which he led to a mythical national championship in 1981-82, and where his later products included Juan Dixon, who led Maryland to an NCAA championship in 2002. With help from fellow Calvert Hall alums Todd Karpovich and Joe Baker, and a foreword by WBAL’s Keith Mills, Amatucci has authored “No Limits” (Cathedral Foundation Press), which is subtitled “One coach’s remarkable journey of athletic, social, and cultural success on and beyond the court.” Amatucci, who also spent seven years as the coach of Loyola University Maryland, retired from coaching in 2007 but remains a guidance counselor at Calvert Hall.

6

Authors of “Blessed Are the Refugees, Beatitudes of Immigrant Children” (Orbis Books), all but Jesuit Father Leo J. O’Donovan having a direct connection to the Esperanza Center, an agency of Catholic Charities of Baltimore. Mikhael H. Borgonos is a managing attorney at its Immigration Legal Services; Andrea Naft volunteers there as a Spanish interpreter; Cary Plamondon and Deacon Scott Rose are pro bono attorneys for the center, and Valerie Twanmoh has been director of the center 2011. The book includes a foreword by former Vice President Joe Biden, and illustrations by Ana Silvia Herrera Delgado, who sings in the choirs at St. Timothy in Walkersville and St. John the Evangelist in Frederick, and her brother, Jose Enrique Portillo Delgado, who wants to follow her path from El Salvador to the U.S.