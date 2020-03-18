Mercy fast tracks new intensive care ward amid coronavirus crisis

Mercy Health Services received approval March 18 from the state of Maryland to add an additional 32-bed inpatient acute care unit to its Baltimore hospital to cope with the growing threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Working with Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Mercy officials said the $12.5-million project should be completed in 75 days.

The novel coronavirus causes a respiratory disease, known as COVID-19. Severe cases result in hospitalization and government officials fear the U.S. health system could be overwhelmed if the outbreak spikes dramatically, as it has in Italy. Many patients suffering from severe cases require ventilators and other specialized equipment.

Experts say U.S. hospitals lack enough beds, especially in intensive care units, to handle a significant outbreak. The U.S. has about 2.7 hospital beds for every 10,000 people, compared with Italy, which has about 3.18 beds for every 10,000 people. Italian officials have said the country is at or near capacity. The country is currently reporting more than 35,000 cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, nearly 500 people in Italy died from the disease.

According to a March 18 report from the CDC, there are more than 7,000 cases in the U.S. and territories, resulting in 97 deaths. Maryland is currently reporting 87 cases of Covid-19, including 5 in Baltimore City. Because testing kits have not been widely available, health officials believe the number of cases may be significantly higher than the official count.

Most area hospitals, including Mercy, Johns Hopkins Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center, have decided to postpone elective procedures to free up resources to combat the novel coronavirus.

This week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, put out an urgent call for medical facilities to prepare an influx of new cases.

Government and health officials have enacted strict social distancing measures in recent days to halt the growth of the outbreak and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Over the weekend, Archbishop William E. Lori said the Baltimore Archdiocese would no longer hold public Masses and instead celebrate services without the presence of the faithful, streamed through various media. On Monday, Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants and gyms to shut down and banned all gatherings of more than 50 people.

“Mercy is committed to doing everything we can to serve our community and create additional capacity to provide critical health services during this crisis,” said Thomas R. Mullen, president and CEO of Mercy Health Services. “This project is a major investment during a time of great uncertainty but it’s the right thing to do.”

The unit will be constructed on the 17th floor of the health system’s Mary Catherine Bunting Center on St. Paul Street.

