LifeBridge to acquire Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health plans to acquire Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital, the two announced Feb. 26.

LifeBridge and Bon Secours Mercy Health, the company that formed last year as a result of a merger of the Baltimore-based Bon Secours with Ohio-based Mercy Health, made the announcement that they have signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of the hospital, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

LifeBridge will take leadership and ownership of the hospital, which was founded in 1919 by the Sisters of Bon Secours, the historical foundation of the order’s programs in west Baltimore.

The social services arm of the health system, Bon Secours Community Works, will remain active and continue to be led by Dr. Samuel L. Ross, the chief community health officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health and the CEO of Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital.

Bon Secours Community Works programs include affordable housing, community rebuilding, GED training, women’s resources, job training, family support services, recidivism assistance, early childhood education and nutrition counseling.

“Bon Secours has determined that partnership and a renewed focus on our innovative model of health care delivery is necessary to accelerate and improve health outcomes for the west Baltimore community,” Ross said in the news release. “Bon Secours and LifeBridge Health are committed to focusing on better access to quality health care services, wellness and prevention, addressing the root causes of health disparities, and transformational work to improve the health and wholeness of west Baltimore.”

According to the two companies, the acquisition will ensure that 24/7 emergency service, primary care, behavioral health, community health and outpatient services remain in west Baltimore, with no disruption of service. The companies will hold a series of meetings to share information and details with the community.

“Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital is a vital part of the west Baltimore community,” said Neil Meltzer, president and chief executive of LifeBridge Health, in the news release. “As a Baltimore-based health system, LifeBridge Health envisions building on Bon Secours’ strong foundation to provide a comprehensive and enhance plan for all levels of health care services.”

According to the news release, the planned acquisition has the full support of community leaders, including the Sisters of Bon Secours, Archbishop William E. Lori, Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Gov. Larry Hogan.