As my 10-year-old son and I were chatting about Mother’s Day, we created this song to the tune of “White Christmas.” We thought you might enjoy it, too.

I’m dreaming of a quarantined Mother’s Day

Just like the days and weeks before,

Where the kids ask for video games,

And then ask for more video games,

And I just sigh and say, “Oh, sure.”

I’m dreaming of a quarantined Mother’s Day,

With every call and Zoom I do.

May your Mother’s Day

Be happy for the kids—and even for you,

And may the spills and arguments be few.

I’m dreaming of a quarantined Mother’s Day

Just like so many days we’ve shared,

Where the kids keep eating

And claim they’re hungry,

Though every last Slim Jim has been spared.

I’m dreaming of a quarantined Mother’s Day

Where online schooling tasks are few.

May your Mother’s Day, may your Mother’s Day, may your Mother’s Day,

Make all your dreams come true,

Since we know that day’s all about you.

Hope you do have a wonderful Mother’s Day, even though you’ll probably be missing people you wish you could be with that day. Praying for all for whom it is a difficult day.