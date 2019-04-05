Homework enthusiasm, a new little league season, and more (7 Quick Takes)

In honor of National Poetry Month, today’s Quick Takes are in rhyme.

~1~

There once was a third grader who

Knew just what he wanted to do.

More homework he yearned

And that’s just what he earned

His mom winced, then said, “Yay, homework,” too.

~2~

Do you measure when you cook your rice?

I’ve been told you should check once or twice.

But I stopped long ago

Since there’s nothing to show.

I just eyeball it, and it tastes nice.

~3~

Baseball is starting—hooray!

Our son’s so excited to play.

As you see from his hat,

He’s a Louisville Bat,

Now we just need a lovely spring day.

~4~

April Fools came and went in a blur,

And I think that we have to concur,

It’s just so hard to trick

Our two boys who are quick

And who much larger soup bowls prefer.

~5~

Surprises aren’t my husband’s thing,

But last weekend my cell phone said, “Ding!”

A picture he’d sent

With a few words that meant

He’d just purchased a quite lovely thing.

~6~

Hurrah that our springtime is here,

As we shed all that thick winter gear.

The yellows are bright

And there’s much more sunlight.

This might be the best time of the year.

~7~

When they aren’t doing homework for school,

Our sons love to play cards and shoot pool.

We don’t have a table

But one day if they’re able,

They may want to get their own prize jewel.

Read more quick takes at Kelly’s blog, This Ain’t the Lyceum,

and have a wonderful weekend!