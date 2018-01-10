Former director of the office of liturgy dies

Atonement Father C. Donald Howard, director of the office of liturgy for the Archdiocese of Baltimore from 1985 to 1988, died Jan. 6. He was 71. A funeral Mass will be offered Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer in Sterling, Va., the parish he served as associate pastor and then pastor for 25 years until his 2013 retirement.

Father Howard was born in Phoenixville, Pa. and entered the Atonement Friars in 1959. He graduated from the St. Pius X Seminary in Garrison, N.Y., in 1968, and earned his master’s degree in liturgical studies at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. He was ordained in 1972.

Other assignments included serving as director of the office of liturgy for the Diocese of Richmond, Va., associate pastor of St. Bede’s Church in Williamsburg, Va., associate director and coordinator of retreats at the Christian Unity Center at Graymoor, Va., moderator of the Atonement Friary in Washington and retreat director at the Washington Retreat House.

Courtesy Catholic Herald