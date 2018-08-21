Bishop Madden to lead Baltimore prayer walk for peace Aug. 22

Bishop Denis J. Madden, urban vicar and auxiliary bishop emeritus of Baltimore, will lead a prayer walk for peace Aug. 22 at St. Ambrose in Park Heights (4502 Park Heights Avenue).



The evening will begin with a light meal at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall. The event will end before 7:30 p.m.

During the walk, participants will pray at locations that have been affected by violence. They will also pray for all those individuals who have been affected by violence and for a change of heart for those given to violence.

There is ample on-street parking near the church.

For more information, call the parish at 410-367-9918.

For more on what happens during the bishop’s prayer walk, listen to the following broadcast of “Catholic Baltimore” with Bishop Madden: