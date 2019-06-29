Class of 2019: Mosca was an anchor for Catholic High, in more ways than one

Brooke Mosca was a co-valedictorian and three-sport athlete for The Catholic High School of Baltimore, but her biggest dreams involve a camera, whether it’s in front of, or behind one, like the late John Hughes, who wrote and directed one of her favorite films, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

That’s a vicarious diversion, as Mosca rarely takes a day off. Other than staging skits, she has no screenwriting background, just experience to draw on.

Want pathos? Go to the winter of 2017-18, when a serious knee injury in basketball derailed Mosca’s junior year.

Want joy? After helping TCHS to a B Conference title in volleyball last fall, Mosca had a triumphant return to basketball, where the Cubs posted an upset win in the C Conference tournament final. In both sports, it was Catholic High’s first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland championship.

Mosca was the natural nominee for the Cubs to the McCormick Unsung Heroes Dinner.

“Brooke is one of those kids everyone looks up to, because she’s so dependable,” said Kari McBride, the school’s athletic director. “Teachers, classmates, coaches, if you need something done, you ask Brooke.”

One of Catholic High’s Archdiocesan Distinctive Scholars, Mosca holds membership in four honor societies: National; National English; Spanish; and Science National. She was a senior class executive, secretary for the Athletic Association, peer minister and member of the Archdiocesan Youth Advisory Council.

Mosca began testing her limits at St. Ursula School in Parkville, where she was an altar server and lector. Her worldview includes having a father, Victor, who is Catholic, and a mother, Marcey, who is Jewish.

“When I got to Catholic High, there were just so many more opportunities for pure ministry,” Mosca said, pointing to Molly Wright Baxter, the campus minister. “She opened all kinds of doors.”

Her next one will be at St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y., where the Catholic Scholars Program includes the possibility of study in Rome. Journalism is a possible major for Mosca, the lead anchor on in-house TCHS TV.

A big fan of Jimmy Fallon, her “ultimate dream is to host The Tonight Show … once he’s ready to retire.”

Email Paul McMullen at pmcmullen@CatholicReview.org