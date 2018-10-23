Chaplain at Frederick County Catholic High School Accused of Committing Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Virginia in the 1970s Removed from Ministry

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, October 23, 2018

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has removed the priestly faculties of a part-time chaplain at St. John’s Catholic Prep, an independent Catholic high school in Frederick County, after learning the priest has recently been accused of committing child sexual abuse in Manassas, Virginia, in the 1970s. School administrators informed parents today of the allegation against Father Michael Kuhn, Y.A., a priest of the Diocese of Fall River in Massachusetts for service in the Youth Apostles Institute, and that Father Kuhn is not permitted to serve at St. John’s, pending the outcome of an investigation. The incident is alleged to have occurred when Father Kuhn was approximately 18 years old, more than 20 years before he was ordained a priest in 1997. The allegation was reported to civil authorities in Virginia, where Father Kuhn had also served as Assistant Chaplain at Marymount University in the Diocese of Arlington since 2017. The University placed him on administrative leave today.

Father Kuhn served as Director at the Youth Apostles Community House in Thurmont, Maryland, in 2009. His other assignments, all of which were outside the State of Maryland, include: Parochial Vicar at the former St. Mary Parish in Seekonk, MA, 1997-2000; Chaplain at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA, 1997-2004; Chaplain at Paul VI High School in Fairfax, VA, 2005-2008; and in Campus Ministry at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA, 2011-2016.

Father Kuhn underwent a fingerprint criminal history check and child protection training prior to his employment at St. John’s and neither the school nor the Archdiocese has knowledge of any other allegations against Father Kuhn.

All allegations of child sexual abuse brought to the attention of the Archdiocese of Baltimore are reported to authorities and to the archdiocese’s Independent Child Abuse Review Board. The Archdiocese complies with Maryland laws requiring reporting suspected child abuse to civil authorities. Under Maryland Law, any person who has reason to believe a child has been subjected to abuse must report the suspected abuse to civil authorities, even if the potential victim is now over 18 years old and even in cases where the alleged perpetrator is deceased. If someone associated with the church, including clergy, employees, or volunteers of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, is suspected of abuse, then the suspected abuse must also be reported to the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth at 410-547-5438 or the Victims Assistance Line at 1-866-417-7469.