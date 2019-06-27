Catholic Review earns 64 awards from three press groups

Catholic Review Media won a combined 64 awards from three professional press associations for work published in 2018, its highest total in at least nine years.

Included in the awards is the honor of News Organization of the Year from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association, a diverse group of mostly secular publications in the region, from which Catholic Review Media won 34 awards. The Catholic Review also has memberships in the Associated Church Press, a group of publishers from various denominations, which garnered six awards, and the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada, with 24 awards.

Competing in the MDDC against other non-daily publications with circulation greater than 20,000, Catholic Review Media received 23 first-place awards, nine second-place and one best-in-show (for the best in all circulation categories). That total earned the News Organization of the Year honor. The awards were distributed at the MDDC’s “Local News Build Communities” conference May 10 in Annapolis.

In the CPA, the Catholic Review received five first-place awards, five second-place, nine third-place and five honorable mentions. Included among these awards are the first ever for the archdiocesan radio show, “Catholic Baltimore,” with a first place for Best Podcast Program and awards for Best Audio/Video Interview – first-place for George Matysek Jr.’s interview with Father Brian Nolan and second-place for Christopher Gunty’s interview of Catholic News Service Rome bureau chief Cindy Wooden. The awards were given at the Catholic Media Conference June 21 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Catholic Review Media earned two awards of excellence (first place) and four honorable mentions (third place) from the ACP at its conference April 11 in Chicago. The awards included an honorable mention for Best in Class/General Excellence for Social Media Presence (coordinated by Matysek).

The winning entries (with links for reading or viewing, where available) follow, with some of the judge’s comments:

CATHOLIC PRESS ASSOCIATION

Best Freestanding Presentation of Online Photo Gallery or Slide Show – CPA honorable mention – Archbishop Curley vs. Gilman Baseball Championship – Kevin J. Parks

Best Online Content Not Published in Print, Photo Content – CPA second place – Big fifth inning leads Curley to first A Conference baseball title since 2001 – Parks. The judges commented, “These photos are really excellent. They could run in Sports Illustrated. They’re that good. They capture light. They capture action. There are several dozen different people in the photos, and together they tell a large story. It’s just an excellent package.”

Best Website (Diocesan) – CPA third place – The Archdiocese of Baltimore Website – George Matysek Jr., Timothy Murphy, The Catholic Review Staff. The judges said, “Website homepage – with a nice hero image carousel – contains anything that a reader would be interested in – events, resources, news, blogs, parishes, schools, videos, podcasts, parishioner highlights and more. Prominent feature section about the archbishop personalizes him.”

Best Website (Magazine or Newsletter) – CPA third place – The Catholic Review’s Website – Matysek, The Catholic Review Staff

Best Diocesan Pastoral Message, Letter – CPA first place – The Enduring Power of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Principles of Nonviolence – Archbishop William E. Lori. Judges said: “A comprehensive look at the principles of nonviolence. The archbishop’s letter goes above and beyond to inform and educate the audience. The letter has creative graphics, powerful visuals and keeps the reader engaged throughout with suggested questions for discussion and reflection. The archbishop doesn’t just present information but encourages continuous dialogue. A compelling remembrance of an important era in our history.”

Best Audio/Video Interview – CPA first place – Interview with Fr. Brian Nolan – Matysek

Best Audio/Video Interview – CPA second place – Interview with Cindy Wooden, CNS Rome bureau – Christopher Gunty

Best Podcast Program – CPA first place – Catholic Baltimore Talk Radio – The Catholic Review Staff.

Best E-Newsletter (Communications Department) – CPA second place – A Christmas Message from Archbishop Lori – Archbishop Lori. Judges said: “Clean design and layout. The comments along the side help foster a sense of community around the message, and the link to the recording was a nice touch.”

Best Electronic Newsletter – CPA honorable mention – The Catholic Review’s E-Newsletter – Matysek

Best Media Kit 2018 – CPA third place – The Catholic Review’s 2018 Print and Digital Media Kit – Sara Travlos

Best Special Supplement or Special Issue with Advertising Emphasis – CPA first place – Open House October 2018 – The Catholic Review Staff. Judges said: “The dozens of ads in the special section fit perfectly with the content editorially. Visually, each ad is color-coordinated to each unique page of content. The design is beautiful, with short chunks of content complemented by a good use of white space. And the magazine cover photo illustration and special section inside cover photo illustration are interesting and colorful. The content is easy to read quickly and packed with useful information.”

Best Cover, Large – CPA third place – Hope for Peace (April) – Travlos. “Using a cityscape with an overlay can be very difficult, but this cover’s use of it was well-executed. The placement of text over the sunset juxtaposed with the inverted black-and-white overlay is powerful.”

Best Regular Column, Family Life – CPA honorable mention – The Domestic Church – Rita Buettner

Best Coverage of Violence in Our Communities – CPA third place – Violence in Baltimore – Emily Rosenthal (April edition) and Paul McMullen (November edition). “A reassuring look at how parishes protect against violence and how they come to the spiritual aid of those affected by that violence. Family members suffering a loss recount their pain and anguish and we also get a detailed look at how one school dealt with the tension felt by young children during a lockdown. A comprehensive look at the effects of violence.”

Best Essay, Diocesan Magazine – CPA third place – Solitude and Solace – McMullen. Through this essay, Paul McMullen connects with the readers on looking for time to be alone. And more importantly, (connects) with the readers on the time(s) when we need to be surrounded by others.”

Best Reporting on the Celebration of a Sacrament – CPA honorable mention – St. Agnes parishioner receives first Communion at Camp GLOW – Rosenthal and Parks

Best Sports Reporting – CPA first place – St. Frances Academy builds improbable athletic powerhouse – McMullen and Parks. “If it takes a village to raise a child, what does it take to raise a high school athletic program? Lots of villagers with lots of dedication. Money also helps. That seems to be the key to the highly successful sports program at St. Frances Academy. … Opponents complain, but the school insists it provides a home as well as a sport for these students. The reader can choose sides in this well-written chronicle of a little school that tried. And won.”

Best Reporting on Vocations to Priesthood, Religious Life or Diaconate – CPA honorable mention – Vocations Special Section (June edition) – The Catholic Review Staff

Best Story and Photo Package – CPA third place – The Gift of Leo – Rosenthal and Parks. “Well-rounded selection of images that capture the family’s daily life as well as the joy and faith that is depicted in the article.”

Best Multiple Picture Package, News – CPA second place – Pomp & Pride (July graduation edition) – Parks

Best Single Photo in Color – CPA third place – Knight’s Baby (September edition) – Parks. “The strength of the photo is absolutely the dark space. It is about 90 percent dark, with perfectly set slices of light. And yet nothing is lost. It all just grows stronger; dark chiaroscuro with a few splashes of blue, pink and gold. Exceptional focus. Exceptional light.”

Best Single Photo Illustration – CPA second place – Bishops in Baltimore (November cover) – Parks and Travlos

Best Single Portrait Photo, CPA third place – Barbra Swann (November edition) – Parks. Very, very strong. Tells a complete story. The swing, the tree as backdrop are superb; underlying themes of childhood, parks, fun and innocence. The portrait in the frame is haunting: a face that is there, but an individual who is not.”

MARYLAND-DELAWARE-D.C. PRESS ASSOCIATION

News Organization of the Year – MDDC – Staff

Page 1 Design – MDDC first place – Hope for Peace – Travlos

Feature Page Design – MDDC first place – Come Home for Lent – Travlos

Feature Page Design – MDDC second place – Youth Movement – Travlos

News Page Design – MDDC first place – Capital Gains – Travlos

News-driven Informational Graphics – MDDC first place and Best in Show – Class of 2018 by the Numbers – Travlos

News-driven Art or Illustrations – MDDC first place – Come Home for Lent – Travlos

Wild Card: Guns in Communities – MDDC first place – Love and Loss – McMullen

Medical/Science Reporting – MDDC first place – Small Miracle – Rosenthal

Arts/Entertainment Reporting – MDDC first place – Compete – Rosenthal

Religion Reporting – MDDC first place – Missionary Disciples – The Catholic Review Staff and Correspondents

Religion Reporting – MDDC second place – Faithful Air Concerns about Scandals – Gunty

Growth and Land Use Reporting – MDDC first place – Holy Cows: Partnership in Howard County aids those in need – Rosenthal

Local Column: Critical Thinking – MDDC first place – What I Heard this Summer – Archbishop William E. Lori

Local Column: Critical Thinking – MDDC second place – ‘You are precious; I love you’ – Gunty

Online Blog Commentary – Open Window – Rita Buettner

Feature Story: Profile – MDDC first place – East Baltimore Man Dedicated to Parish, Food Bank – Rosenthal

Features-driven Multimedia Storytelling – MDDC first place – Brooklyn Stained Glass Studio Creates Windows for Liberty Heights Church – Rosenthal, Parks, Travlos

Features-driven Multimedia Storytelling – MDDC second place – Faith Fest – Rosenthal, Parks, Travlos

Series – MDDC second place – Missionary Disciples – The Catholic Review Staff and Correspondents

Headline – MDDC second place – Bovine Providence (May 2018 cover) – Rosenthal

Sports Story – MDDC first place – St. Frances Academy Builds Improbable Athletic Powerhouse – McMullen

General News Photo – MDDC first place – Embrace at City Prayer Vigil – Parks

Breaking News Photo – MDDC first place –USCCB Protester – Parks

Photo Series – MDDC first place – Pomp & Pride – Parks

Best Photo Gallery – Archbishop Curley vs. Gilman Baseball Championship – Parks

Sports Photo (Sports Action) – MDDC second place –Archbishop Curley High School Baseball Celebration – Parks

Sports Photo (Feature) – MDDC second place – IND Victory – Parks –

Features Video – MDDC first place – Calvert Hall College High School Marching Band – Credits: Parks

Features Video – MDDC second place –Congratulations to the Archdiocese of Baltimore Class of 2018 – Parks

General Web Site Excellence – MDDC first place – CatholicReview.org – Matysek. Judges said: “Modern, fresh look highlighting feature articles” “updated daily, even as a monthly publication.” “Well-reported stories through the lens of faith,” “engaging with lots of pictures.”

Advertising-driven Special Publication, in-paper product – MDDC first place – Open House 2018 – The Catholic Review Staff

News-driven Special Section – MDDC first place –The Class of 2018 – The Catholic Review Staff

ASSOCIATED CHURCH PRESS

Best in Class: Social Media Presence – ACP honorable mention – Matysek. Judges said, “Regularly updated and timely posts with good engagement. Local issues invite broader internet community into discussion. A strong entry in a crowded field of excellent social media efforts.”

Integrated Communications – ACP honorable mention – Accountablility – Staff

Convention/Meeting coverage – ACP Award of Excellence – Archbishop Lori reflects on bishops’ meeting – Gunty. Judges called it, “timely and newsworthy, a nice re-cap with a decision maker.”

Photography: single photo with article or cutline – ACP Award of Excellence – Barbra Swann (November edition) – Parks. “Judges said, “Great job at conveying the emotion of both loved ones and their mourning of a loss.”

Video: News Story, Current Event – ACP honorable mention – Calvert Hall marching band – Parks. “Nice job and solid news gathering. Much of the camera work put you right in the middle of the action. An interesting, well-shot, compelling piece.”

Nonfiction books – ACP honorable mention – Dr. Rodrigue Mortel – “Go and Do the Same” published by Cathedral Foundation Press, a division of Catholic Review Media.