Calvert Hall receives $1 million gift

An anonymous alumnus has donated $1 million to Calvert Hall College High School to create a scholarship endowment supporting students engaged in the arts, according to a Feb. 13 news release from the Towson school.

“Our benefactor is directly investing in the lives of our students,” said Christian Brother John Kane, Calvert Hall’s president. “This remarkable gift has given us the momentum to begin the quiet phase of a transformational campaign to support our core mission – providing a comprehensive education to a diverse student body. At Calvert Hall we believe in educating the whole person, and this includes far more than the academic subjects.”

Brother John said the gift “reinforces Calvert Hall’s strong commitment to the arts.”

Calvert Hall offers a comprehensive arts program. There are four instrumental ensembles including the four-time national marching band champions, four vocal music ensembles and a theatre program and visual arts.

Nichole Regulski, a Calvert Hall spokeswoman, told the Catholic Review that 250 students participate in the school’s arts program, representing approximately 20 percent of the student body.

In the release, Brian Ecton, director of instrumental music and fine arts, said “some of the area’s most talented students will benefit greatly from this generous gift.”

Joe Baker, a member of Calvert Hall’s Class of 1976 who serves as director of advancement, added: “This magnificent commitment is from an alumnus who has experienced personally the significant impact of the arts on a student’s development.”

In addition to program support, Calvert Hall is seeking gifts for endowed faculty chairs, professional faculty and staff development, and the annual fund, according to the news release.