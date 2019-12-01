Archdiocese, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Mourn Loss of Longtime Pastor, Father Michael Carrion, Who Died Saturday Unexpectedly at Age 68

For Immediate Release

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Father Michael Carrion, longtime pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Towson, died unexpectedly Saturday at age 68. Father Carrion, who led the parish for almost 20 years, died of an apparent heart attack.

“The death of Father Carrion is a tremendous loss for the Archdiocese and for the people of IHM parish and school, to whom he was so devoted,” Archbishop William E. Lori said. “His death is a terrible shock and a devastating loss. The impact of his priestly ministry will be felt in this Archdiocese for many years to come.”

Father Carrion was ordained to the priesthood in 1977 and served at Sacred Heart in Glyndon, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Woodlawn, St. Margaret in Bel Air, and St. Clare in Essex before he was assigned to Immaculate Heart of Mary in 2000. Father Carrion also served as a Metropolitan Collegiate Judge in the Archdiocesan Tribunal since 1993.

Father Carrion’s brother, Father Patrick Carrion, is also a priest of the Archdiocese and serves as Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Severn.

Funeral arrangements are not yet complete.