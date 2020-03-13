Archbishop Lori encourages novena prayer against coronavirus

Archbishop William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore and Supreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus, invites all the faithful of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and all members of the Knights of Columbus and their families to join him in praying a novena — nine days of prayer — to the Blessed Virgin Mary beginning Sunday, March 15.

The novena, inspired by a prayer by Pope Francis, asks Mary for her intercession and protection from the coronavirus. A video from the archbishop follows, with the text of the prayer below.

Novena Prayer

O Mary,

you always brighten our path

as a sign of salvation and of hope.

We entrust ourselves to you, Health of the Sick,

who, at the Cross, took part in Jesus’ pain

while remaining steadfast in faith.

O loving Mother,

you know what we need

and we are confident you will provide for us as at Cana in Galilee.

Intercede for us with your Son Jesus, the Divine Physician,

for those who have fallen ill, for those who are vulnerable, and for those who have died.

Intercede also for those charged with protecting the health and safety of others

and for those who are tending to the sick and seeking a cure.

Help us, O Mother of Divine Love,

to conform to the will of the Father

and to do as we are told by Jesus,

who took upon himself our sufferings and carried our sorrows,

so as to lead us, through the Cross to the glory of the Resurrection. Amen.

Under thy protection we seek refuge, O Holy Mother of God.

In our needs, despise not our petitions,

but deliver us always from all dangers,

O glorious and blessed Virgin.

(Adapted from the prayer of Pope Francis)

For more information, resources and news coverage of the coronavirus in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, visit www.archbalt.org/coronavirus