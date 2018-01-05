Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Patrick Mullen does an energetic impression of ‘80s rock band Journey frontman Steve Perry, during the song, "Don’t Stop Believin,'" at "A Night for Our Stars" prom for students and adults with special needs March 26. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

A year in review

Kevin J. Parks
January 5, 2018
, ,

As journalists for the Catholic Review, we are given the privilege of being invited into people’s lives during some of their greatest achievements, as well as in times of vulnerability. Our responsibility is to share those stories in ways that reinforce our Christian values, as well as appreciate the world around us.

At the start of a new year, let’s take a moment to look back at some of those special moments from 2017.

A Night for Our Stars

Matt Pratt and Marie Richardson are all smiles on the dance floor at “A Night for Our Stars” prom for students and adults with special needs hosted at The John Carroll School in Bel Air March 26. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Caroline Cooney, a 2017 graduate from The John Carroll School in Bel Air, helped organize a prom for students and adults with special needs in April. The county-wide event grew from 20 participants in 2016 to 175 this year. The Harford County school is looking for this to become an annual tradition.

Read more here.

 

 

 

 

 

Loss of Cardinal Keeler

Cardinal William H. Keeler is laid to rest in the crypt of the Basilica of the Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore March 28. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

The Archdiocese of Baltimore lost a giant with the March death of Cardinal William H. Keeler. He fostered interfaith dialogue, was a major proponent of Catholic education and restored the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, his final resting place.

Read more here

 

 

 

 

 

New bishops for Baltimore

Bishops Mark Brennan and Adam Parker display their apostolic mandates naming them bishops. (CR File)

What could arguably the biggest story of the year in the Archdiocese of Baltimore was the ordination of Auxiliary Bishops Bishop Adam J. Parker and Bishop Mark E. Brennan at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland in January. Approximately 2,000 people gathered on a sunny and mild January afternoon for the joyous and solemn celebration.

Read more here

 

 

 

Honoring our veterans

Honor Flight Columbus World War II Navy veteran, Jim Cavanaugh, and his guardian, Scott Ray, are greeted by Naval Academy Midshipmen at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Oct. 21. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

As we’ve learned through the death and resurrection of Jesus, there is no greater love than sacrificing one’s life for another. The same can be said for our service men and women who fought for our country. Some of those veterans were honored with a hero’s welcome at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport this fall.

Read more here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweet victory

Members of the Loyola Blakefield baseball team celebrate their May 22 upset victory over Calvert Hall College High School. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Victory was sweet in 2017 for the Loyola Blakefield baseball team when it upset the favored Calvert Hall Cardinals for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference double-elimination tournament in May at Harford Community College. It was the Dons’ first championship in 71-years. Read more here.

Calvert Hall football coach Donald Davis is lifted on the shoulders of his players following
their Turkey Bowl victory over Loyola Blakefield at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium
Nov 23. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Calvert Hall tasted its own sweet victory by winning its fourth straight Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving Day.  Read more here

 

 

 

 

 

Inspiration 

With the assistance of Catholic Charities, White Hall residents Mary and Eric Hoopert are in the process of legally adopting Rachel, 12, and Samuel, 9, siblings from the Philippines. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

The Christmas season is at time of giving, renewed hope, peace and love. Two stories that closed 2017 exemplified those sentiments. Our final “Least of These” installment featured couples who adopted neglected children. Read more here

The D’Orazio children , from left, Stella, 8; Luca, 2, and Anna, 4, embrace their 11-month-old brother, Leo. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

The D’Orazio family of Federal Hill prove miracles happen every day. Brandie and Dan’s fourth child, Leo, was born with a life-threatening brain disorder, and was only expected to live hours after being removed from a ventilator. Eleven month later, the family cherishes each moment they with their son and brother. Read more here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prison outreach

You know the old sayings, “Never judge a book by its cover” and “Everyone deserves a second chance.” Steven Allbright and others who appeared in our “Least of These” prison ministry installment are the perfect example. Allbright is an ex-offender who put himself through culinary school, and now works with Father Leo Patalinghug at The Table Foundation, a ministry Father Patalinghug established that employs and houses ex-offenders, as they return as contributing members of society. These two gentlemen made an indelible impression upon me, not too mentioned they prepare an awesome lunch. Read more here

 

 

 

Viral sensation

Facebook Live made the Cardinal Shehan School choir and its director, Kenyatta Hardison, an overnight viral sensation with their rendition of the Andra Day song “Rise Up.” As part of the archdiocesan Catholic Schools Choir, two Shehan Choir members first performed the rendition for the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Partners in Excellence breakfast in September. Hardison recorded one of her choir rehearsals that received more than 20 million views. The group performed on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and with Andra Day herself on “The View.” The Cardinal Shehan School choir was featured on the November cover of the “Catholic Review.” Read more here

 

 

 

 

 

These stories are just a handful of the many we covered at the Catholic Review in 2017. We look forward to bringing more inspirational stories from around the Archdiocese of Baltimore in the coming year.

A great New Year’s resolution would be contacting your parish office about receiving the Catholic Review magazine monthly. You can always read stories at CatholicReview.org, as well as signup for our E-newsletter so you’re always up to date. Don’t forget to like our Facebook page, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s wishing you a blessed and prosperous 2018.

 

 

Share
Pin
Share

Kevin J. Parks

Kevin J. Parks

A Baltimore native, Kevin J. Parks joined the Catholic Review as its visual journalist in 2016 following a lengthy career at Mercy Medical Center, where he shot photography and video for internal communications, marketing and medical stories for local and national media.

Kevin has been honored by the Associated Church Press and the Maryland Delaware D.C. Press association for his work at the Catholic Review. One of his career highlights is documenting a medical mission in Peru, which received two national awards.

Kevin is proud graduate of Archbishop Curley High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore, and is a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales, Abingdon.