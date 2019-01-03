A photographic year in review

As the Catholic Review goes to press each month, I’ve taken it upon myself to post an Instagram photo of “The Wall” at the Catholic Review – an approximately 20-foot bulletin board that displays every page of the magazine.

“The Wall” is helpful in our final editing process, allowing reporters, editors, production staff and visual journalists the opportunity to look for typos or other mistakes that may have slipped through earlier proofing stages.

I share photos of “The Wall” to let friends and readers know the next issue of the Catholic Review will arrive shortly.

One friend commented that our production wall is “old school.”

I agree.

It wasn’t a jab; just an observation. Old school methods can outlast modern technology.

My monthly post, unfortunately, also marks how fast time flies.

Here’s a look back at 2018 with some of the photos and stories that moved me, made me smile, and reminded me how precious life can be.

The Gift of Leo

Brandie and Dan D’Orazio were told their newborn son Leo would not thrive due to life-threatening genetic disorder that limits brain development. The Federal Hill family made the excruciatingly painful decision to remove him from life support less than two weeks after Leo’s Jan. 5, 2017 birth.

With funeral arrangements in place for them to say goodbye, the family waited for Leo to take his last breath. Minutes turned into hours, days and weeks. A little more than a year later, the family of six cherish each day, as the work as a team to care for their miracle son and brother.

Emily Rosenthal, a Catholic Review staff writer, recently contacted Leo’s family for an update. A year later, Leo is getting ready to celebrate his second birthday.

PCH affects the development of the hind brain, where the pons transmits signals to and from the cerebellum, which coordinates movement. A PCH prognosis includes severe cognitive and physical limitations, and a short life.

Leo is unable to move, see or hear.

After falling ill with a cold in November, his parents, Brandie and Dan, were unsure if he would pull through. Respiratory infections are less-than-ideal for little Leo, who is unable to cough up his secretion. He needs chest physical therapy and round-the-clock respiratory treatments for his lungs.

He recovered, and is doing well.

“We thought we would never get to see another Thanksgiving,” his mother said. “We are truly blessed with this awesome miracle of Leo.”

Humanity front and center

An unusually warmer January day started the year for hundreds of thousands of pro-life supporters who attended the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. While the March for Life traditionally supports protecting the unborn, the event unofficially expanded to include immigrants wanting to enter the United States.

“Big” high school wins

There was no shortage of emotion in high school sports again this year. For Mercy High School and the Institute of Notre Dame, the Big Game tradition continued at Towson University.

A few months later, Archbishop Curley High School players dowsed their head coach with water following the school’s first A Conference baseball title since 2001.

Victims make their voices heard at Bishops’ national conference in Baltimore

A Pennsylvania grand jury sent shockwaves throughout the nation with its release of a report in August on priest abuse across their state. A small yet vocal gathering of victims courageously gave a dose of their personal reality to local and national media on what their lives have been like for decades. The groups demanded accountability and reform in the Catholic Church. You couldn’t help but feel the betrayal they felt by those who were most trusted.

High-tech play and learn

Students at St. Michael-St. Clement School in Overlea took their merger in stride as they learned science using a responsive augmented-reality sandbox showing the environmental impact on water drainage as sand is moved into different positions.

In sickness and in health: A love story of dedication

Jerry and Renee Buettner have spent 43-years together making memories any couple would cherish, including raising four daughters. As life would have it, Renee was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2011. Having spent about an hour with the couple, I found Jerry to be a model of dedication to the needs of his wife, while knowing those memories are slowly fading. Jerry has made it his goal to do all he can to keep those memories alive for his wife.

A “Moo-ving” dedication in Howard County

If you were to tell me cows would grace the cover of the Catholic Review, I would have laughed. And laughed we did. It’s the reason why this story made my Year in Review list. A story originally planned for the cover was pulled last minute forcing us to scramble for an idea, which pushed the bovine inspiration to the top. And yes, there were guests at the dedication of the farm land making “moo” sounds at the cattle through the fence. We’re all kids at heart. Find out what all the “cow-motion” was about at the link below.

Graduation fun

Proud parents and relieved student gathered once again this graduation season, and the Catholic Review made the rounds to capture some of the joyous occasions around the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Loyola Blakefield continued their streak of outdoor festivities, only to have heavy rains come upon the gathering as the last diploma was presented. You can see a recap of our 2018 coverage below. Visit our digital print edition for a double-page spread that appeared in the July issue.

Two family’s worst nightmare

Barbra Swann and Alex and Mary Kay Wroblewski lost a son to senseless violence that has plagued Baltimore City for years. While Swann’s child was killed a decade ago, her pain was as fresh as the day she got the news of her son’s death.

Reliving the nightmare for the Wroblewskis is a daily occurrence, as they watch the trial date for their son’s killer be pushed back by the courts. Having never met anyone who has endured such trauma, all I could do was listen to their stories and can pray one day they will have peace. Faith is what allows the Swann’s and Wroblewskis to live each day.

Forward march!

Unlike most high school students who chill on summer break, the Calvert Hall College High School marching band is heating up for the upcoming performance season with band camp and 4th of July parades. Their hard work and dedication paid off as national champions from USBands and grand champions at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

A community rocked to the core

I spent my formidable years growing up in Perry Hall, attending St. Joseph, Fullerton, School and Church. Just a stone’s throw from my childhood home, a Baltimore County police officer was killed while investigating suspicious activity in the otherwise quiet community. Administrators and teachers placed the school in lockdown. Archdiocesan leaders and the church pastor were kept in the communication loop at all times. A few days later, I paid a visit to the school and police station impacted by this tragic event.

Works of art a family business

Roberto Terraza came to this country from Argentina a number of years ago, and eventually opened a stained glass business after a neighbor asked him to replicate a project, he created for himself. Eleven-years later, Terraza Stained Glass in Brooklyn is a multi-continent business, as his daughter, who still lives in South America, is the company’s designer. Plans are sent to the Baltimore studio where a talented creates them by hand, and Terraza completes the installation. Check out these wonderful stained glass images recently installed at New All Saints in Liberty Heights.