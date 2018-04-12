Watch livestream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ecumenical and interfaith prayer service

The Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Facebook page will livestream an ecumenical and interfaith prayer service at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore April 12 beginning at 7 p.m.

The prayer service, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, will feature a talk by the Rev. Dr. Raphael Gamaliel Warnock. Rev. Warnock is the senior pastor of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A special gospel choir including people from around the area will be led by Kenyatta Hardison, director of the Cardinal Shehan Choir of students who have been seen on television and recently performed at the anti-gun violence rally in Washington, D.C.

To watch the livestream, visit the archdiocesan Facebook page here. For more information about the prayer service, click here.