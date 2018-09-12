Unbound Freedom in Christ Conference is Sept. 14-15

Neil Lozano, a nationally-known Catholic speaker and author who founded the Unbound deliverance prayer ministry, will lead a two-day “Unbound Freedom in Christ Conference” Sept-14-15 at St. Philip Neri in Linthicum.

The conference is designed to help people experience spiritual freedom, said Lozano, author of “Unbound: A Practical Guide to Deliverance.”

“Many times, people find themselves stuck in patterns of sin or they feel stuck in patterns of negative thinking about themselves and about life,” he said. “They’re not able to see that God has an amazing plan for their life or they can’t even just embrace the love of God.”

Too many people feel like they must earn God’s love rather than simply accepting God’s love and experiencing deliverance from areas of oppression, he said.

At the Unbound Conference, participants will pray, listen to spiritual talks and have opportunities to meet with a ministry team.

Lozano has more than 40 years of pastoral experience, and he began Heart of the Father Ministries with his wife, Janet, in 1997. Unbound ministry has been established in many parts of the world, and his books have been translated extensively, the latest being a dialect in India.

Through many stories and examples, Lozano leads his audience into the expectation that their problems can find resolution in the great mercy of God, according to conference organizers. His scriptural “Five Keys” (Repentance and Faith, Forgiveness, Renunciation, Authority and the Father’s Blessing) form the structure of the talks.

The conference is designed for those struggling with the same sin time after time, those frustrated with their spiritual growth, those who feel hopeless in finding freedom, anyone wishing to tap into the power of the Gospel, those longing to help someone without hope, pastors and counselors who desire a greater understanding of the hidden negative influences in people’s lives, anyone bound by negative patterns of thinking and anyone who wants to learn more about deliverance ministry.

“It’s open to anyone – including those who are on the outside of the church or maybe not practicing anymore and those people who are just hungry and looking for the truth,” Lozano said.

Registration at the door is $85 for an individual or $150 per couple. The fee includes lunch and dinner. Click here for more information.

Click below to a radio interview with Bob and Julie Sawyer of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, and Neil Lozano, founder of the Unbound deliverance prayer ministry.