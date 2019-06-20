Three to be ordained to priesthood June 22

Archbishop William E. Lori will ordain Deacon Matthew J. DeFusco, Deacon Matthew T. Himes and Deacon Tyler G. Kline to the priesthood during a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland June 22. All are welcome to attend, and the event will be livestreamed on the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Facebook page.

