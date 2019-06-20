Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Deacon Matthew J. DeFusco, Deacon Matthew T. Himes and Deacon Tyler G. Kline will be ordained priests of the Archdiocese of Baltimore June 22 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Three to be ordained to priesthood June 22

Catholic Review Staff
June 20, 2019
Archbishop William E. Lori will ordain Deacon Matthew J. DeFusco, Deacon Matthew T. Himes and Deacon Tyler G. Kline to the priesthood during a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland June 22. All are welcome to attend, and the event will be livestreamed on the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Facebook page.

Meet the soon-to-be priests here:

Deacon DeFusco: ‘Home felt like church’ for future Baltimore priest

Deacon Himes: Future priest hopes to offer ‘authentic witness’ to Gospel

Deacon Kline: Nearing priestly ordination, Tyler Kline hopes to help people through God

