Third Rosary Congress set for Oct. 5-11

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is presenting its third-annual Rosary Congress Oct. 5-11 as a way of encouraging people to pray for peace, grow in faith and develop a deeper relationship with Christ.

The event commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s appearance to three small shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal. Mary promised that if the world would repent, follow Christ and pray the rosary daily, peace would follow.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore will offer Masses, spiritual talks, opportunities for confession, perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and more. The rosary will be prayed every hour on the hour.

Father Michael DeAscanis will give a talk for Catholic school children at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 on the “Story of of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal.” Following the presentation will be a student-led rosary experience.

Dr. John Bergsma, a Catholic biblical scholar and theologian, will give keynote addresses Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. on “The role of Mary in my conversion,” and Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. on “Mary, the perfect role model of discipleship.”

Sister Marie Genevieve will give a 7 p.m. talk on Oct. 10 geared to youths and young adults on “Unlocking the Key to your Path through Jesus and Mary.”

New this year, the basilica will offer an outdoor candlelight Marian procession on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Other parishes, including Sacred Heart in Glyndon and St. Mark in Fallston, will also offer special activities during the Congress.

“I believe it is through this kind of prayer that we will change our city, our world and our Church,” said Father James Boric, rector of the Baltimore Basilica.

The concept of a Rosary Congress originated in Poland in 1978. Poles observed seven days of continual eucharistic adoration and praying the rosary in the hope that newly-elected Pope John Paul II would receive permission to visit the communist nation, Father Boric said. Their prayers were answered.

A Rosary Congress was held in Washington, D.C. in 1988, with other congresses held in various cities throughout the nation ever since.

This year, Rosary Congresses will be held in 20 dioceses throughout the United States, representing 15 states.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, click here.



