Archdiocese of Baltimore celebrates the Class of 2018

The Archdiocese of Baltimore congratulates more than 2,300 graduates of 19 Catholic high schools. A photo slideshow of several graduations follows, along with a news graphic and details from the schools.
SaveSave
FEMALE
GRADUATES
MALE
GRADUATES
MARYLAND
PENNSYLVANIA
VIRGINIA
SOUTH CAROLINA
FLORIDA
Archbishop Curley High School, Baltimore
Graduates: 135
Ideal Curley Man of the Year:
Joseph Nwobi
Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn
Graduates: 301
First in Class: Kent Hardart
Second in Class: Celestina Tolosa
Bishop Walsh School, Cumberland
Graduates: 20
Valedictorian: Eden Li
Salutatorian: Michael Falter
Calvert Hall College High School, Towson
Graduates: 288
Valedictorian: Matthew Kearney
Salutatorian: DaShawn Simon
The Catholic High School of Baltimore
Graduates: 78
Valedictorian: Saoirse Bodnar
Salutatorian: Johanna Vonderhorst
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Fells Point
Graduates: 63
Highest Achieving Student: Ariana Tovar
Best Student Worker: Kayla Cole
St. Frances Academy, Baltimore
Graduates: 43
Valedictorian: Tenera Moore
Salutatorian: Nia Clouden
Institute of Notre Dame, Baltimore
Graduates: 69
Valedictorian: Margaret Whitescarver
Salutatorian: Chika Nwakama
The John Carroll School, Bel Air
Graduates: 193
Valedictorian: Amelia Bothwell
Salutatorian: Alyssa Kraus
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown
Graduates: 80
Valedictorians: Curtis & Thomas Nishimoto
Salutatorian: Annette Bernier
Loyola Blakefield, Towson
Graduates: 175
St. Maria Goretti High School, Hagerstown
Graduates: 58
Valedictorian: Aroub Yousuf
Salutatorian: Julianna Swarner
Maryvale Preparatory School, Lutherville
Graduates: 67
General Excellence Award: Elisa Rodriguez
St. Mary’s High School, Annapolis
Graduates: 131
Valedictorian: Alexis Kruger
Salutatorian: James Hayburn
Mercy High School, Baltimore
Graduates: 84
Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville
Graduates: 117
Valedictorian: Rebekah Balick
Salutatorians: Erin Kosloski & Julia Middleton
Mount St. Joseph High School, Irvington
Graduates: 200
Class Speaker: Andrew Brinker
Notre Dame Preparatory School, Towson
Graduates: 168
General Excellence Award: Cecile McGarvey
Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Essex
Graduates: 43
Valedictorian: Minhdung Le
Salutatorian: Colin Bonner
Compiled by Emily Rosenthal using information provided by all 19 high schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Graphics created by Sara Travlos.
In the coming days, the Catholic Review will highlight several featured graduates. Check back soon.
For more photos, see our Smugmug galleries from the following graduations:
St. Mary’s High School graduation
Mount de Sales Academy graduation
The Catholic Review is the official publication of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.