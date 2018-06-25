Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Loyola Blakefield's class of 2018 celebrates following their graduation. (Kevin J. Parks/CR Staff)

Archdiocese of Baltimore celebrates the Class of 2018

Catholic Review Staff
June 25, 2018
, , ,

The Archdiocese of Baltimore congratulates more than 2,300 graduates of 19 Catholic high schools. A photo slideshow of several graduations follows, along with a news graphic and details from the schools.

BY THE NUMBERS

CONGRATULATIONS to the
2,313
high school graduates in the
ARCHDIOCESE OF BALTIMORE

FEMALE
GRADUATES

MALE
GRADUATES

42%

of COMMENCEMENT ceremonies were held at the CATHEDRAL OF MARY OUR QUEEN in Homeland

47%
graduated with
HONORS

81%
received college 
SCHOLARSHIPS

98%
of the Class of 2018 will attend COLLEGES and
UNIVERSITIES around the GLOBE including:

The majority of graduates will attend schools in:

MARYLAND

PENNSYLVANIA

VIRGINIA

SOUTH CAROLINA

FLORIDA

SCHOOL BREAKDOWN

Archbishop Curley High School, Baltimore
Graduates: 135
Ideal Curley Man of the Year:
Joseph Nwobi

Archbishop Spalding High School, Severn
Graduates: 301
First in Class: Kent Hardart
Second in Class: Celestina Tolosa

Bishop Walsh School, Cumberland
Graduates: 20
Valedictorian: Eden Li
Salutatorian: Michael Falter

Calvert Hall College High School, Towson
Graduates: 288
Valedictorian: Matthew Kearney
Salutatorian: DaShawn Simon

The Catholic High School of Baltimore
Graduates: 78
Valedictorian: Saoirse Bodnar
Salutatorian: Johanna Vonderhorst

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Fells Point
Graduates: 63
Highest Achieving Student: Ariana Tovar
Best Student Worker: Kayla Cole

St. Frances Academy, Baltimore
Graduates: 43
Valedictorian: Tenera Moore
Salutatorian: Nia Clouden

Institute of Notre Dame, Baltimore
Graduates: 69
Valedictorian: Margaret Whitescarver
Salutatorian: Chika Nwakama

The John Carroll School, Bel Air
Graduates: 193
Valedictorian: Amelia Bothwell
Salutatorian: Alyssa Kraus

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Buckeystown
Graduates: 80
Valedictorians: Curtis & Thomas Nishimoto
Salutatorian: Annette Bernier

Loyola Blakefield, Towson
Graduates: 175

St. Maria Goretti High School, Hagerstown
Graduates: 58
Valedictorian: Aroub Yousuf
Salutatorian: Julianna Swarner

Maryvale Preparatory School, Lutherville
Graduates: 67
General Excellence Award: Elisa Rodriguez

St. Mary’s High School, Annapolis
Graduates: 131
Valedictorian: Alexis Kruger
Salutatorian: James Hayburn

Mercy High School, Baltimore
Graduates: 84

Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville
Graduates: 117
Valedictorian: Rebekah Balick
Salutatorians: Erin Kosloski & Julia Middleton

Mount St. Joseph High School, Irvington
Graduates: 200
Class Speaker: Andrew Brinker

Notre Dame Preparatory School, Towson
Graduates: 168
General Excellence Award: Cecile McGarvey

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Essex
Graduates: 43
Valedictorian: Minhdung Le
Salutatorian: Colin Bonner

Compiled by Emily Rosenthal using information provided by all 19 high schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Graphics created by Sara Travlos.

In the coming days, the Catholic Review will highlight several featured graduates. Check back soon. 

For more photos, see our Smugmug galleries from the following graduations: 

Archbishop Curley graduation 

St. Mary’s High School graduation

Mount de Sales Academy graduation

Loyola Blakefield graduation 

