Catholic Review survey shows Catholic high school tuition remains more affordable than most nonpublic schools

Paul McMullen
February 5, 2019
Catholic high schools are more affordable than most of their peers, as evidenced in the Catholic Review’s annual survey of cost of attendance among nonpublic schools within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which encompasses Baltimore City and nine counties.

The information in the following chart was compiled from high school websites and administrators. For comparative purposes, it includes fellow members of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland.

When available and consistent across all grades, fees were added to tuition to come up with the cost of attendance for the 2018-19 school year. Fees for athletics and graduation were not included, nor were costs for special enrichment programs.

For complete information about high school costs, parents and students should visit individual schools and their websites.

 

For more information about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, click here.

Paul McMullen has served as the managing editor of the Catholic Review since 2008.

The author of two books, Paul has been involved in local media since age 12, when he began delivering The News American to 80 homes in his neighborhood. He began his journalism career with the Capital-Gazette Newspapers in Anne Arundel County, and spent more than 25 years as a sports writer for The Sun in Baltimore. His favorite writing assignments have included the Summer Olympics in Australia and Greece, the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and “Feet for Francis,” a 2015 walking pilgrimage from the Baltimore Basilica to Philadelphia to see Pope Francis.