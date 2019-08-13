Sulpician Father Edward J. Frazer dies at 84

A funeral Mass for Sulpician Father Edward J. Frazer will be offered Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Catonsville.

Father Frazer, ordained for the Diocese of Great Falls, Mont., on May 27, 1961, died Aug. 4 at age 84.

In the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Father Frazer served on the faculty of St. Mary’s Seminary on Paca Street in Baltimore (1968-1969) and at St. Mary’s Seminary College in Catonsville (the former St. Charles College) (1969-1971). He was the provincial leader of the U.S. Province of Sulpicians from 1977 to 1985 and also was the first regional superior of the Zambian region of his religious society from 1989 to 1999, among other assignments.