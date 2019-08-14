Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary is holy day of obligation

Parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore will offer special Masses for the Aug. 15 Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a holy day of obligation.

The feast day commemorates Mary’s assumption into heaven, body and soul, after her earthly life.

After consulting with the world’s bishops, Pope Pius XII made the Assumption a doctrine of the Catholic Church during a Nov. 1, 1950 celebration at St. Peter’s Square. It was the only exercise of papal infallibility in the 20th century.

The solemnity is the patronal feast day for the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baltimore. The basilica will offer three Masses on the feast day: 7:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Following the 6:15 p.m. liturgy, the basilica will host an “Assumption party” on its lawn, complete with hot dogs, hamburgers, games and more. The Feast of the Assumption will also mark the formal launch of the basilica’s new Source of all Hope urban missionary outreach.

The Cathedral of Mary our Queen in Homeland, the archdiocese’s co-cathedral with the Baltimore Basilica, will offer a vigil Mass Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. On the Aug. 15 feast day, Masses will be celebrated at 7 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Listen to a radio interview with Father James Boric about Source of all Hope:



