Social Ministry Convocation honors those working to strengthen community

“People should be able to say that man, that woman – they’re Christian,” said Bishop Denis J. Madden, urban vicar for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, in his reflections during the 41st annual Social Ministry Convocation’s closing service Feb. 29. “Your actions will say who you are.”

Bishop Madden pointed to the group of people on the stage at Mercy High School who were to be honored for their work in the parish and the community, calling them “shining examples of how we all can bring the love of Christ.”

Honorees have visited the sick, ladled soup, comforted the bereaved, collected school supplies and helped pregnant women.

Sister of Notre Dame de Namur Gwynette Proctor said people often asked her if she felt safe when she was executive director of Christopher Place Employment Center, a Catholic Charities’ outreach in Baltimore. Not only safe, but grateful, she said.

“They don’t have to let me in their lives,” she explained.

They were the inspiration for her life’s work, she said.

“If you create an environment where they can succeed,” she said, “they do.”

Sister Gwynette, a graduate of Mercy High School in Baltimore, returned to her alma mater as one of three honorees at the Social Ministry Convocation. Also honored were Michael G. Middleton, Sr., who directs the Disciples of God youth group for St. Cecilia and Immaculate Conception parishes in Baltimore, and Pat Shannon Jones, executive director of the Immigration Outreach Service Center, headquartered at St. Matthew Parish in Baltimore.

A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur for 40 years, Sister Gwynette received the Doris Johnson Award, for her work for justice. She has served as coordinator of Urban Youth Ministry, director of Our Daily Bread and Christopher Place Employment Academy and director of the Office of Black Catholic Ministries for the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

“I always hope and pray that I’m going to be used as an instrument for God’s message,” said Sister Gwynette, who is retiring though she plans to begin working for the Baltimore-based National Black Catholic Congress. “I want my whole life to be about empowerment, for people to see possibilities they never saw before.”

Middleton received the John Hook Parish Award, honoring commitment to social justice ministry through a parish setting. Since 2007, some 200 youths have participated his program which is well known for its annual camping trips. (Click here to watch a related video.)

“I realize everything I have has been given to me, if not by God then by my family and others in my life,” Middleton said. “The least I could do is give back.”

He credits his team, including his wife Phyllis, for the program’s success. “It’s important to help the young church as much as we can,” he said.

Pat Shannon Jones, a nurse and epidemiologist whose career took her around the world, has served since 2007 at the Immigration Outreach Service Center. She says she believes in a life of contemplation and action. “It became my mantra,” she said.

The recipient of the International Peace and Justice Award, she said she has been blessed by her work advocating for immigrants.

“What you get back is far greater than what you give,” she said.

Some 320 people attended the convocation. Ansel Augustine, former director of the Office of Black Catholic Ministries for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, offered the keynote address. Bishop Madden led both the opening and closing prayers.

Parish leaders in social justice were also honored with the P. Francis Murphy Social Ministry Recognition Awards. This year’s awards went to

St. Alphonsus Parish, Carol Lapeau, Chris Hermann

St. Ambrose Parish, Bencine Blake, James Bell

St. Ann Parish, Elizabeth M. Lutz, St. Ann Racial Justice Circle Members

St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Laura Weatherington, Anthony “Tony” Landers

St. Cecilia Parish, St. Cecilia Soup Kitchen Ministers, Dr. Larry Martin

St. Dominic Parish, Louise Knorr

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Suzie Hill, Tom Curtin & Kate McAvinue

Immaculate Conception Parish, Bernadine Douglas

St. Joan of Arc Parish, Mary Ellen Dunn, Terry Welker

Most Precious Blood Parish, Bernard Glendon

St. Pius X Parish, Elizabeth Wagner, Clair Myer

Shrine of the Little Flower, Mary Catalfamo

St. Stephen Parish, Betty Morgan

St. Thomas More Parish, John Gray

St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Alana Florio

