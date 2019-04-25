Sister Theodore Klingseisen, O.S.F., Towson Catholic teacher, dies at 98

A funeral Mass was offered for Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia Theodore Klingseisen March 18 at Assisi House in Aston, Pa. Sister Theodore, a former Towson Catholic High School teacher, was 98 years old when she died March 12.

Born in Germany, Sister Theodore attended Lancaster Catholic High School and entered the congregation in 1940. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in Latin from Villanova University.

Sister Theodore served in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for 55 years; the Diocese of Trenton for 11 years; and at Towson Catholic High School, 1960-68.