Sister Rosa Mystica served at St. Joseph Medical Center

A funeral Mass for Franciscan Sister Rosa Mystica McFadden was offered Jan. 3 at Assisi House in Aston, Pa. Sister Rosa Mystica, who had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 73 years, died Dec. 27. She was 94.

A native of Mount Carmel, Pa., Sister Rosa Mystica studied nursing at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Trenton, N.J. She gave 48 years of service in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, and, during her 16 years of ministry in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, worked as a nursing supervisor at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson.

Sister Rosa Mystica also served in the Diocese of Trenton, and worked for many years at Assisi House, the congregation’s retirement residence. In 2008 she became a resident of Assisi House and served in prayer ministry until her death.