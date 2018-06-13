Sister Mary Lambert Rossi, I.H.M., dies at 88

A funeral Mass was offered for Sister Mary Lambert Rossi of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary June 8 at the Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. Sister Mary Lambert, who served the Archdiocese of Baltimore from 1988 to 2017, died June 5 in Scranton. She was 88.

Sister Mary Lambert served as a teacher in schools in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island for more than 30 years before coming to St. Rita Elementary School in Dundalk, where she taught 1988-2006.

Sister Mary Lambert then served as an associate chaplain at Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore (2006-07) and as a volunteer at Our Lady of Hope-St. Luke School in Dundalk (2006-17).

A Pittsburgh native, Sister Mary Lambert professed her final vows with the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1957. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in elementary education from Marywood University in Scranton.