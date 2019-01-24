Sister Mary Clement Hemler dies at 86

A funeral Mass was offered for Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul Sister Mary Clement Hemler Dec. 29, 2018, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg. She died Dec. 22 at age 86.

A native of Reisterstown, Sister Mary Clement entered the Daughters of Charity in 1950, and then served as a teacher in New York, 1952-55.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing education and a master’s degree in nursing administration from The Catholic University of America in 1958 and 1969, respectively.

Sister Mary Clement served in various nursing roles in hospitals in Connecticut, Virginia and Florida. In Maryland, she served as assistant administrator in nursing at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, 1974-86; patient visitor at Sacred Heart Hospital in Cumberland, 1987-88; nurse and instructor at Villa St. Michael in Emmitsburg, 1988-94; and nurse at St. Ann’s Infant Home in Hyattsville, 1994-99 and 2001-16.