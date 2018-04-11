Sister Maria Voorneveld, I.H.M., dies at 95

A funeral Mass was offered for Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Maria Voorneveld April 5 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She died March 27 at 95.

Sister Maria spent the majority of her ministry in education. From 1948-55, she taught at St. Bernadine Elementary School in Baltimore. She served on the support staff at Mother Seton Academy in Baltimore from 1995 until her retirement in 2006.

A New York native, Sister Maria professed her final vows to the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1951. She earned a bachelor’s in English and a master’s in elementary education, both from Marywood College in Scranton.

Her ministry in education as a teacher, principal and librarian took Sister Maria to North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Puerto Rico and Peru.