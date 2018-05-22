Sister M. Helen Hemmer, I.H.M., dies at 90

A funeral Mass will be offered for Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary M. Helen Hemmer May 23 at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa. She died May 18 at 90.

Sister Helen served as the coordinator of religious education for the Archdiocese of Baltimore 1986-89.

Most of her ministry was spent in education as a teacher and principal at schools in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Sister Helen served in multiple diocesan offices, was a religious education consultant and a certified nursing assistant.

A New York native, Sister Helen professed her final vows with the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1952. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education, and a master’s degree in religious studies, from Marywood University in Scranton.