Sister M. Francis Regis Vagt, I.H.M., dies at 85

A funeral Mass will be offered for Sister, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary M. Francis Regis Vagt at Our Lady of Peace Residence in Scranton, Pa., Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. She died July 28 at age 85.

A Georgia native, Sister Francis Regis taught at schools in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York and Maryland. She served as a teacher in the Archdiocese of Baltimore at St. Rita Elementary School in Dundalk 1960-65.

Sister Francis Regis professed her final vows to the Sisters, Servant of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1956. She earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in elementary education from what is now Marywood University in Scranton, and a professional degree in reading specialty from St. John’s University in New York.