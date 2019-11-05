Sister Kathleen Tobin, OSF, taught in Rosedale

Sister Kathleen Tobin, who had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 78 years, died Oct. 31 at age 102. A funeral Mass will be offered Nov. 6 at Assisi House in Aston, Pa.



Sister Kathleen Tobin, formerly Sister Olivera Joseph, was a native of Ireland who ministered primarily in elementary education, local house ministry and parish ministry. She served in the Diocese of Trenton for 57 years, and in the Archdiocese of Baltimore taught at St. Clement School in Rosedale.