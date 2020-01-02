Sister Joan Tobin, OSF, served St. Joseph Medical Center

A funeral Mass was to be offered Jan. 3 in Aston, Pa., for Sister Joan Christine Tobin. A professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 52 years, the former Sister Joseph Christi died there Dec. 27, at age 85.

Sister Joan served in healthcare, as a nurse and as a family counselor and chaplain. A native of Philadelphia, she graduated from Villa Victoria Academy in Trenton, N.J. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in Family Counseling from what is now Loyola University Maryland.

In addition to working at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Sister Joan ministered for 16 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, and 10 years in the Diocese of Allentown, Pa. In 2015 she moved to Assisi House, where she served in prayer and hospitality ministry until her death.