Sister James Frances McGlashen, O.S.F., dies at 100

A funeral Mass will be offered Jan. 15 for Franciscan Sister James Frances McGlashen at Assisi House in Aston, Pa.

Sister James Frances, who would have celebrated her 101st birthday Jan. 18, died Jan. 8. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 76 years, having entered the religious community in 1941 and professing first vows in 1944.

Born Josephine Marie McGlashen in Philadelphia, Sister James Frances earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in business from Marywood College in Scranton.

She began her years in ministry as a novice when she was sent to the Archdiocese of Baltimore to teach at St. Clement Mary Hofbauer School in Rosedale. She remained at the school for four years. She later ministered in Philadelphia.