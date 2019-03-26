Sister Georgellen Brilmyer, O.S.F., dies at 95

Contact Us | Ethics Hotline | Catholic Review | Policies | Careers | myArch | Outlook365
Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia Georgellen Brilmyer died March 20 at age 95, after serving 69 years as a sister.

Catholic Review Staff
March 26, 2019
A funeral Mass was offered for Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia Georgellen Brilmyer March 26 at Assisi House in Aston, Pa. She died March 20 at age 95, after serving 69 years as a sister.

A Washington, D.C., native, Sister Georgellen taught at The Catholic High School of Baltimore, 1947-48, the same year she entered the Sisters of St. Francis.

She ministered, mostly in education, in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for 31 years, the Diocese of Orlando for 20 years and the Diocese of Wilmington for 15 years.

Sister Georgellen earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Trinity College in Washington, D.C., and a master’s degree in history from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

