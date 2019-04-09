Sister Francesca Krolczyk, O.S.F., who returned to Catholic High to teach, dies at age 91

A funeral Mass was offered March 29 at Our Lady of Angels Convent Chapel in Aston, Pa., for Sister Francesca Krolczyk, who gave to the Archdiocese of Baltimore 56 of her 67 years as a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Sister Francesca died March 24 in her hometown of Baltimore. She was 91.

Born Lorraine Marie Krolczyk, she grew up in St. Stanislaus Parish in Fells Point, and graduated from The Catholic High School of Baltimore. Sister Francesca earned a bachelor’s degree from what was then the College of Notre Dame of Maryland and a master’s degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., both in math.

During her years at Catholic High, Sister Francesca ministered as a teacher, department head, business manager and volunteer. She also taught at St. Stephen School in Bradshaw, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Essex, and the Shrine of the Little Flower School in Belair-Edison.

During her 10 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, Sister Francesca taught at St. Peter School in New Castle, Corpus Christi School in Elsmere, and St. Mark High School in Wilmington. She also taught at St. Anthony High School in Trenton, N.J., and at Nativity School in Washington, D.C., and at what were then Towson State University and Loyola College.

In later years, she was a tutor at the Center for Adult Literacy and Learning and, since 2010, served as a caregiver for her brother.