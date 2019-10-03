Sister Eugene Francis Keaveney, SP, served as principal of Lansdowne school

Sister Eugene Francis Keaveney, whose 74 years as a Sister of Providence included six at a former parish school in Baltimore County, died Sept. 23 at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind. She was 93.

Born in Everett, Mass., she earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and a master’s degree in educational administration from Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. She ministered in education for 45 years, primarily in Indiana and Massachusetts. She taught and served as principal of the former St. Clement School in Lansdowne, 1960-66. Her education ministry also took her to Illinois and Washington, D.C. Retiring from elementary education in1993, she moved to southern Indiana where she joined the staff of Providence Self-Sufficiency Ministries and became a certified foster parent.

A funeral Mass was offered Oct. 2 at St. Mary-of-the-Woods.