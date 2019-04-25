Sister Elaine Robbins, O.P., dies at 86

A funeral Mass was offered for Sinsinawa Dominican Sister Elaine Robbins (Sister Genevieve) April 13. She died April 5 at age 86.

A Wisconsin native, Sister Elaine taught in the Archdiocese of Baltimore at St. Rose of Lima in Baltimore, 1979-1981.

Sister Elaine made her first religious profession as a Sinsinawa Dominican in 1956. She served in various roles – including as a teacher, principal, tutor and director of religious education – in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Illinois, Alabama, Missouri, Maryland and Florida.