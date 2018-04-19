Sister Clara Pedo, longtime teacher, dies at 75

A funeral Mass was offered for Sister Clara Pedo, a Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, April 7 at the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg. She died at 75 April 2 at Villa St. Michael in Emmitsburg.

During her 55 years in religious life, Sister Clara served in the Archdiocese of Baltimore at St. Dominic School in Baltimore (1969-81); Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg (1981-5, 1989-90); and in prayer ministry at Villa St. Michael in Emmitsburg since February.

Sister Clara earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg and a master’s degree in mathematics education from the University of Detroit in Detroit, Mich.

A New York native, sister Clara also served in education ministry in the Washington suburbs and Virginia. While at St. Patrick School in Richmond, Va., she served as the local community superior.